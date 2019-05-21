Brexit: What happens next? Theresa May sets out 10-point compromise package

The Prime Minister Theresa May has set out a 10-point compromise package ahead of what she indicated would be her final attempt to secure approval for a deal which has already been rejected three times by MPs.

What’s new in the PM’s new deal?

She is committing to a vote on whether to hold another referendum, as well as pledging to maintain workers’ rights and environmental protections. MPs will also be offered a choice over the UK’s future customs arrangements.

Does it stand any better chance than her previous attempts?

Not really. MPs appear unlikely to compromise, as both Remain and Leave sides sense victory could be near.