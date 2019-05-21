Cancer patient’s surgery captured on 360-degree film for ‘immersive’ viewing

New technology has allowed the public to “immerse themselves” in a cancer operating theatre for the first time in the UK by filming surgery on 360-degree video.

Cameras set up by Cancer Research UK filmed a seven-hour procedure on Janet Jenkins, 66, who had oesophageal cancer.

The surgery involved removing part of her oesophagus and a cancerous tumour within it, reconstructing her stomach to form a “new” oesophagus and reattaching it to the upper part of her chest.

The operation, which is only suitable for about one in three people who have oesophageal cancer, was carried out at the University of Southampton by Professor Tim Underwood.

Prof Underwood, head of cancer sciences at Southampton, has developed a new system called “drop sequencing” to determine the genetic makeup of a tumour environment.

Twenty patients have taken part in the research so far.

The seven-hour footage of Janet Jenkins’s operation has been condensed into a four-minute 360-degree video and posted on YouTube.

Ms Jenkins, from Alton in Hampshire, said she hoped the film would shape future treatments for people with cancer.