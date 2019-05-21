Conservative leadership race: Who are the runners and riders?

Top left to right: Rory Stewart, Boris Johnson and Esther McVey. Bottom left to right: Amber Rudd, Andrea Leadsom and Dominic Raab. Credit: PA

While the official starting pistol on who will take over from Theresa May as the next prime minister has not officially been fired, that has not stopped Conservative MPs jostling for position. No date for Mrs May's departure has been set, but parliamentarians are now laying out their foundations for a tilt at the top job.

When will Theresa May stand down?

It is expected Mrs May will outline her timetable to stand down following a vote on her Withdrawal Agreement in the week starting June 3. She is expected to meet with the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee following the vote, and outline her resignation timetable then. In all likelihood, following the failed Brexit talks with Labour, the Prime Minister faces an uphill battle to get her Withdrawal Agreement passed in Parliament, which could hasten her exit.

Theresa May has not yet set a departure date. Credit: PA

Who are the runners and riders?

A fair amount of Conservative MPs have publicly announced their interest in the post, or at least refused to rule out running. Here's a shortlist of some Tory leadership hopefuls who already have, or could, throw their hat in the ring if Mrs May steps down.

Boris Johnson The bookmakers' favourite, Mr Johnson announced his intention to run for the leadership in mid-May. Asked if he was interested in taking Mrs May's job, the former foreign secretary responded: "I'm going to go for it. Of course I'm going to go for it." Prominent Brexiteer and former foreign secretary Mr Johnson has been a leading voice of opposition to Mrs May’s Brexit plan. The colourful Old Etonian was one of the key players in the 2017 Leave campaign and resigned from the Cabinet following the Chequers summit in July. He was heavily tipped as a successor to Mr Cameron but ruled himself out of the 2016 leadership contest after Mr Gove made a last-minute bid for the top job, meaning the former mayor of London's support base was diminished.

Boris Johnson has publicly declared his interest in replacing Theresa May. Credit: PA

Rory Stewart The International Development Secretary has confirmed his ambitions for the top job and said he expects at least six more of his Cabinet colleagues to also launch their own leadership bids. He and Amber Rudd have launched the One Nation Conservative Caucus, a group opposing a no-deal Brexit - a rival group to Esther McVey's Blue Collar Conservatism which is aiming to seize control of the Tory leadership.

Eton-educated Rory Stewart has announced he intends to run as the next Conservative leader. Credit: PA

Amber Rudd Amber Rudd made a return to the Cabinet as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in November after her resignation as Home Secretary earlier this year following the Windrush scandal. Her One Nation Conservative group is backed by around 60-MPs and could be heavily influential in deciding who could become the next prime minister. The Remainer has refused to answer questions on whether she will run for the Conservative leadership. She has significant support on the backbenches, having held a number of Cabinet positions.

Remainer Amber Rudd has refused to answer questions on whether she will run for the Conservative leadership. Credit: PA

Esther McVey The former work and pension secretary quit the Prime Minister's Cabinet in November over her Brexit deal, and told TalkRadio on Thursday she would stand to be leader. She said: "I have always said quite clearly if I got enough support from my colleagues, yes I would. "Now people have come forward and I have got that support, so I will be going forward." She could win support from backbench Leavers as an ardent Brexiteer. Ms McVey also launched the Blue Collar Conservatism, which aims to target "working class voters". At the launch of Blue Collar Conservatism, she said the next leader must be a "Brexiteer who believes in Brexit".

Esther McVey announced she would stand to be the next Tory leader. Credit: PA

Dominic Raab The former Brexit secretary is an outlier to take over from the Prime Minister but is thought to harbour ambitions for the role. On Sunday, in the Sunday Times published a wide-ranging interview with the 44-year-old, which has been interpreted by some as his pitch for the Conservative leadership. Mr Raab has been the MP for Esher and Walton since he was elected in 2010.

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab might throw his hat into the Conservative party leadership. Credit: PA

Andrea Leadsom The 55-year-old unsuccessfully ran for the leadership against Theresa May in the 2016 contest. Ms Leadsom quit the last contest after telling The Times having children gave her a "very real stake" in Britain's future - in contrast to Mrs May, who was denied motherhood for health reasons. Mrs Leadsom has now admitted she is "seriously considering" a second tilt at Number 10. Mrs Leadsom said she believed a "determined Brexiteer" could have taken Britain out the EU by now. Leader of the Commons since June, Mrs Leadsom has been the MP for South Northamptonshire since 2010 and has held a number of Cabinet roles.

Andrea Leadsom has held a number of Cabinet positions during her time as an MP. Credit: PA

Justine Greening Former Cabinet minister Justine Greening has launched a series of attacks at the current leadership, comparing them to "captains on the Titanic". Speaking to ITV News last month, she confirmed she would run to become leader to ensure there was a centrist candidate on the ballot. Speaking on the Acting Prime Minister podcast, the former education secretary said: "I'd consider it... "I don't know when the leadership contest will happen but for me it's always been a vehicle for changing Britain for the better, simple as that."

Former Cabinet minister Justine Greening compared the current Tory leadership to 'captains on the Titanic'. Credit: PA

Michael Gove The Environment Secretary had a bruising experience in the last Tory leadership race but he is now seen as one of the favourites to replace Mrs May, largely due to his Brexiteer credentials. In June 2016, Mr Gove, who was campaign manager for Boris Johnson’s drive to succeed David Cameron, withdrew his support on the morning Mr Johnson was due to declare and threw his own hat in the ring instead. Mr Gove could win over support from grassroots Conservative party members, who would have the final say on any possible leader. He came third in the first round of voting in 2016, trailing behind ultimate winner Mrs May and Andrea Leadsom. Mr Gove, 51, was born in Edinburgh, studied English at Oxford and was a journalist before becoming an MP.

Michael Gove suffered badly during the last leadership campaign. Credit: PA

Sajid Javid In a magazine interview in December, Mr Javid sought to signal his leadership ambitions by arguing that he wanted the Tories to be the party of social mobility. The 49-year-old backed Remain in the referendum but has since positioned himself as a firm Leaver. He became the first home secretary from an ethnic minority background when he was appointed in April 2018. The son of a Pakistani bus driver from Rochdale, he was a managing director at Deutsche Bank before becoming MP from Bromsgrove in 2010.

In a magazine interview in December, Mr Javid sought to signal his leadership ambitions by arguing that he wanted the Tories to be the party of social mobility. Credit: PA

Penny Mordaunt Newly-appointed Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt is one of the Cabinet’s most prominent Brexiteers. She pledged her support for Andrea Leadsom in the 2016 Conservative leadership contest. Ms Mordaunt, 46, has been an MP for Portsmouth North since 2010 and is a Royal Navy reservist. In 2014, she appeared on reality TV show Splash!

Mordaunt pledged her support for Andrea Leadsom in the 2016 Conservative leadership contest. Credit: PA

