EE network hit by 4G calling issues

EE has confirmed a problem with 4G calling has left users unable to make phone calls.

The BT-owned telecoms giant had been contacted by a number of users of social media, who complained they had been unable to make or receive calls.

In a message sent to several customers who contacted the company on Twitter, EE said: “We’re aware that a small number of customers are unable to make some calls over 4G.

“We’re doing our best to fix this quickly. Please keep retrying and we apologise for any inconvenience. WiFi calling, as well as text and data services, are not affected.”