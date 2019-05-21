Electoral Commission carry out search of Brexit Party HQ after concerns over funding raised

Nigel Farage has denied allegations of any wrongdoing. Credit: PA

The Electoral Commission is carrying out a search of the Brexit Party's headquarters, after concerns were raised as to how the party is funded. Three people, thought to be employees for the Electoral Commission, entered the Brexit Party's headquarters in London just before 10am on Tuesday morning. Nigel Farage has denied allegations of any wrongdoing, telling supporters in Wakefield, Yorkshire, on Monday that money for the party had been raised by 110,000 people paying a £25 fee. Asked by ITV News if he was 100 per cent confident he had not received a single penny from foreign donations, Mr Farage replied: "I can be 99 per cent confident."

A spokesman for the Electoral Commission said Tuesday's visit was part of its "active oversight and regulation" of donations. They said: “The Brexit Party, like all registered political parties, has to comply with laws that require any donation it accepts of over £500 to be from a permissible source. “It is also subject to rules for reporting donations, loans, campaign spending and end of year accounts. We have already been talking to the party about these issues.

“As part of our active oversight and regulation of these rules, we are attending the Brexit Party’s office tomorrow to conduct a review of the systems it has in place to receive funds, including donations over £500 that have to be from the UK only. “If there’s evidence that the law may have been broken, we will consider that in line with our Enforcement Policy."

Farage said he was "99 per cent" certain the Brexit Party has been funded legitimately. Credit: PA