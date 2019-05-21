- ITV Report
Formula One legend Niki Lauda's life in pictures
Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70.
Tributes have been pouring in for the Austrian star from the racing world and beyond.
F1 described him as a "true legend", while McLaren said he will "forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history".
Lauda made a miraculous recovery after the crash, despite horrific burns and finished second in the championship to James Hunt, returning to the track at the Italian Grand Prix just 43 days later.
The rivalry between the pair was later made into a film starring Daniel Bruhl as Lauda and Chris Hemsworth as Hunt in 2013.
The rivalry between Lauda and Hunt was turned into the 2013 film Rush.
More than a racer, Lauda founded airline, Lauda Air, and later established another called Niki in 2003.
Paying tribute to the father-of-five, Lauda's family said his "unique successes as a sportsman and entrepreneur are and remain unforgettable.
"His tireless drive, his straightforwardness and his courage remain an example and standard for us all.
"Away from the public gaze, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
"We will miss him very much."