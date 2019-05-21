F1 legend Niki Lauda dies aged 70 after kidney problems

Niki Lauda, the Formula 1 legend, has passed away at the age of 70 after suffering problems with his kidney's, his family have announced. The three-time world champion, won two of his titles after a horrific crash left him with serious burns. Later he went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry.

Niki Lauda has passed away aged 70 Credit: David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images

The Austria Press Agency reported Lauda's family saying in a statement he "passed away peacefully" on Monday. Walter Klepetko, a doctor who carried out a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said Tuesday:"Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that." Formula 1 racing team McLaren said it is "deeply saddened" to learn that three-time world champion driver Niki Lauda has died, following reports of his death.

Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organdonated by his brother in 1997 and a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005. In August last year, he underwent a lung transplant that the Vienna General Hospital said was made necessary by a "serious lung illness."