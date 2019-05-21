Nearly 50 million Instagram influencers had private data exposed on open database

Millions of Instagram influencers were at risk of being hacked after a database of their personal information was found online.

The database was stored on a service and was not protected by any password, leaving it vulnerable and accessible to anyone.

According to US website TechCrunch, which first reported the incident, the details of more than 49 million users, including private contact information such as email addresses and phone numbers, were all easily accessible.

The majority of the accounts were that of influencers, celebrities and brands, according to the report. The link was traced back to Indian marketing firm called Chrtbox.

Facebook-owned Instagram said it was looking into the incident.