Jamie Oliver 'devastated' as his Jamie's Italian restaurant chain calls in administrators

Jamie Oliver says he is "devastated" after his restaurant chain Jamie's Italian appointed administrators, putting as many as 1,300 jobs at risk.

In his official statement, Oliver said: "I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

"I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected."

The chain has been struggling for a number of years, hit by Brexit headwinds and rising staff costs.