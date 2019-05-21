Jamie's Italian latest in a string of restaurant chains to suffer

A number of restaurant chains have been struggling over recent years. Credit: PA

Jamie's Italian is the latest in a string of casual dining brands to suffer from a devastating couple of years for the sector. The move to call in administrators to the celebrity chef's restaurant empire follows chains such as Carluccio's, Prezzo, Byron Burger and Gourmet Burger Kitchen closing outlets amid rising costs from higher wages and property taxes and heavy competition in the casual dining market. The administration comes after sales at Jamie's Italian dived by nearly 11% last year to £101 million as it closed 12 of its 37 restaurants and made about 600 staff redundant. Shares in Wildwood and Dim T owner Tasty also tumbled earlier this year after it revealed widened annual losses and warned there would be no let-up in tough trading in 2019.

Disappointed diners are greeted by signs saying this Jamie's Italian in Liverpool is closed. Credit: PA

Tasty has closed eight sites since the start of 2018 and said it would keep its estate under review in 2019, putting new openings on hold as it focuses on overhauling its estate and boosting profits. Last year, 10,000 workers in Britain's restaurants lost their jobs, amounting to 30 people a day, research revealed late last year. Costs have increased for restaurants, with a rise in the minimum wage and a fall in the value of the pound since the referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, driving food prices higher. Competition has also increased with a raft of new chains backed by private equity firms opening across the UK.

Jamie Oliver's restaurant empire is not the only one to suffer. Credit: PA