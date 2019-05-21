Kapuki the rhinoceros gives birth at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo

The zoo said Kapuki was pregnant for 15 months before the calf was born on Sunday night.

An eastern black rhinoceros named Kapuki has given birth to a calf at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

Zoo staff monitored her labour and are watching the rhino and her calf remotely using cameras to give them privacy but are nearby.

The zoo has not named the calf or announced its sex, but officials say details will be announced once available.