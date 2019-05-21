Man charged after milkshake thrown at Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during Newcastle visit

A man has been charged with common assault and criminal damage after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown at him in Newcastle.

The 55-year-old's suit was left covered in the dairy drink, thought to be a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake, following the incident at around 1pm on Monday and he was quickly hurried away from the scene by staff.

In footage shot shortly after the incident, Mr Farage could be heard saying “how did you not stop that?” as his staff ushered him away from the scene.

On Tuesday, Northumbria Police said that 32-year-old Paul Crowther has been charged with common assault and criminal damage.

Crowther, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on June 18, police said.