Almost 600 suspected members of county lines gangs arrested in a week

Almost 600 suspected members of county lines drugs gangs have been arrested in a week. Between May 13 and 20 police forces across the UK carried out a crackdown co-ordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre, seizing £312,649 in cash and 46 weapons. County lines is the grooming and exploitation of children and vulnerable people by organised crime groups who send them the length and breadth of the UK to carry drugs and money, often from cities out into more rural areas. In the week long operation:

500 men and 86 women were arrested

519 vulnerable adults and 364 children were safeguarded

30 people were referred as potential victims of slavery or human trafficking

46 weapons were seized, including four guns, swords, machetes, an axe, knives, samurai swords, and a crossbow

drugs including cocaine worth £176,780, crack worth £36,550 and heroin worth £17,950 were seized

National Crime Agency (NCA) County Lines lead Nikki Holland said: “Tackling county lines and the misery it causes is a national law enforcement priority and these results demonstrate the power of a whole-system response to a complex problem that we’re seeing in every area of the UK. “We know that criminal networks use high levels of violence, exploitation and abuse to ensure compliance from the vulnerable people they employ to do the day-to-day drug supply activity... “We are making progress in our fight against County Lines but we need the help of professionals working with people at risk of being involved in or exploited by County Lines. “It’s the nurses, teachers, social workers, GPs, and anyone who works with young or vulnerable people, that can really help to make a difference.”

