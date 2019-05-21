'Now I'm a cyborg and it feels very cool': Why this father and daughter have got microchip implants

Carrying credit cards, travel tickets - even your house keys or ID - will soon become a thing of the past if biohackers get their way.

More than 4,000 people in Sweden have already been 'chipped' and some organisations say implants could be on their way to the UK.

For ITV's On Assignment, Rebecca Barry went to an implant party where the biohacking curious gather and the committed are then chipped with the latest flashing implant.

Is this the beginning of a bright future, where chips will one day be able to diagnose and foresee health problems - or is it a way to keep an ever-closer eye on human movements?