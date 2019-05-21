Youngsters and festival-goers warned of dangers of inhaling laughing gas

Too many teenagers and parents are naive about the dangers of inhaling laughing gas, medical experts have warned.

According to statistics the gas - nitrous oxide - is the second most popular drug among 16 to 24-year-olds.

Also known as Noz, or hippie crack, it is frequently used by clubbers and festival-goers who enjoy the fits of laughter and euphoria it induces.

However the drug has been involved in the deaths of 36 people since 2001 in England and Wales. Deaths doubled between 2015 and 2016 from four to eight and nitrous oxide can also cause nerve damage, sudden unconsciousness and paranoia.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) claims too many people view laughing gas as a harmless and soft drug and is calling for a new public awareness campaign to spell out the catastrophic risks.

Stuart McKenzie, a clinical nurse manager at NHS Ayrshire and Arran and also from the RCN's mental health forum, said: "I think the prevalence of people using it is far greater than anyone would suspect.

"Parents of teenagers might also know about cannabis and legal highs, but if you asked them about the dangers of nitrous oxide, how many of them could confidently say what they were?"

Last year, Olivia Golding, 24, from Bristol, told how she was left unable to walk or look after her son after consuming up to 15 balloons a weekend.