Rain for some areas but sunny elsewhere

This Evening and Tonight: Dry and chilly for much of the country with some long clear spells, leading to a few mist patches by dawn. However, there will be cloudier skies across northern and eastern Scotland and some Irish Sea coasts, with patchy rain.

Wednesday: Sunny spells for most, although thicker cloud across parts of northern England and North Wales, and a few light showers possible. Cool and breezy across northern Scotland with rain likely.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:Isolated showers on Thursday and Friday, with fine weather between. Increasing amounts of cloud into Saturday with some heavy outbreaks of rain later. Temperatures slowly trending down.