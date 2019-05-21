Theresa May sets out ‘new deal’ on Brexit in bid to win support

Theresa May has said she believes there is "one last chance" to help MPs deliver the result of the 2016 referendum, as she sets out her "new Brexit deal." The prime minster is setting out details of her new plan at a speech on Tuesday, as she aims to get her Brexit deal through Parliament. The “new deal” is an attempt by the Prime Minister to win over critics across the Commons who have rejected her three previous attempts to get an agreement through.

Theresa May sets out her new Brexit deal. Credit: ITV News

Prime Minister Theresa May said the new Brexit deal will seek to conclude alternative arrangements for the Irish backstop by December 2020. She said: "Although it's not possible for (alternative arrangements) to replace the backstop in the Withdrawal Agreement, we can start the work now to ensure they are a viable alternative. "So as part of the new Brexit deal we will place the Government under a legal obligation to seek to conclude alternative arrangements by December 2020 so that we can avoid any need for the backstop coming into force." The Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) will go to the Commons in early June, with defeat likely to hasten her departure from Number 10.

Matt Hancock, Damian Hinds and Amber Rudd leave the Cabinet meeting. Credit: PA

Mrs May told the Cabinet: “The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is the vehicle which gets the UK out of the EU and it is vital to find a way to get it over the line.” During the two hours spent discussing the Brexit plan, Mrs May’s spokesman acknowledged there were “strong opinions” around the Cabinet table but also a “determination” to get a deal through Parliament. “The discussions included alternative arrangements, workers’ rights, environmental protections and further assurances on protecting the integrity of the UK in the unlikely event that the backstop is required,” the spokesman said. The talks also covered the “whole range of topics” related to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, including customs arrangements and calls for a second referendum.

