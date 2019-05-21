Tornadoes leave trail of destruction as they rip across Oklahoma

A series of violent tornadoes have left a trail of destruction after they ripped through the US state of Oklahoma.

In scenes which could be taken from a apocalyptic disaster film, tornadoes lined up as they struck a course across Canadian county in the mid-west state.

Whilst the worst of the storms appears to have subsided, a threat remains.

On Tuesday, the biggest threat overnight appeared to be flash flooding from torrential rains that accompanied the storms, forecasters said. Heavy rainfall hit the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, and many vehicles became stuck on flooded streets.