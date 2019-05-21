'Thousands of jobs at risk with British Steel on brink of collapse'

Thousands of jobs at British Steel are at risk with the company close to collapse, reports suggest.

Union leaders are set for talks with the Government on the future of British Steel, after Sky News reported on Monday evening that Britain's second-largest steel producer faces insolvency within days if a deal cannot be struck.

Unite union said it would be speaking to Business Secretary Greg Clark first thing on Tuesday and urged British Steel owner Greybull to find a solution.

A spokesperson said: “We would urge Greybull to reach a deal with the Government.

"Thousands of jobs depend on the outcome.

“And we will be speaking with the Government first thing in the morning.”

British Steel could not be reached for comment.

Last week it announced it had the backing of its key stakeholders and that operations would continue as normal.

The company had asked for a package of support to tackle Brexit-related issues and has been holding talks with the Government, raising fears for the future of the company, which employs more than 4,000 workers, mainly in Scunthorpe.

It said on Thursday: “We are pleased to confirm that we have the required liquidity while we work towards a permanent solution.”