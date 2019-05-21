Warm and sunny day for much of the UK with chance of odd light shower

Any low cloud and fog along the North Sea coast will gradually burn back through the course of the morning.

A warm day with sunny spells for much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with the chance of the odd light shower during the afternoon.

Across southern and central Scotland heavier and potentially thundery showers are expected to develop for the afternoon.

Across northeastern parts of Scotland cloudy conditions will prevail to give some spells of more persistent rain through most of the day.

Highs of 21 Celsius (70 F).