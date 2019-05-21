Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – May 21

What the papers say – May 21 Photo: PA

Several newspapers lead with the story of a milkshake being thrown at Nigel Farage as he campaigned in Newcastle, with pictures of the aftermath dominating most of the front pages.

The Times reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond will warn that the next Conservative prime minister will not have a mandate to carry out Brexit without a deal.

The Daily Telegraph covers a suggestion from Dominic Raab to cut income tax by 5p, which would be partly funded by closing or merging Government departments.

The Guardian leads with data from an opinion poll which reveals a rise in public racism toward ethnic minorities since the 2016 Brexit vote.

The Financial Times reports that Huawei is preparing to launch its own mobile phone operating system as Google said it was restricting its access to Android software.

The Metro quotes Nigel Farage as blaming “radicalised Remainers” after a milkshake was thrown at him while campaigning on Monday.

The i also leads with Brexit Party coverage, running that the Electoral Commission will visit the party’s HQ after starting a review into how it receives donates.

The Independent carries a photograph of Mr Farage covered with the milkshake above the headline “All shook up”.

The Daily Mirror covers a report from the Royal College of GPs calling for doctors appointment of at least 15 minutes.

The Sun runs a story of a labourer who inherited a £50 million estate following a DNA test.

The Daily Mail looks ahead to US president Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain in June when he will be hosted by the Prince of Wales for afternoon tea.

The Daily Express says the attack on Mr Farage is an “affront to democracy”.

