- ITV Report
-
Has your local Jamie's Italian closed? Here is the full list
All but three Jamie's Italian restaurants have closed after the chain called in administrators, with 1,000 staff made redundant.
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said he was "devastated" over the move and tweeted to express his sadness, thanking those who "put their hearts and souls into this business over the years".
On Tuesday, officials at KPMG released a list of 22 branches closing with immediate effect.
The three remaining restaurants to stay open will continue to trade but could also be at risk if no buyer is found for the business.
Other restaurants in Oliver's empire that have also closed include Barbecoa and Hoxton.
Here we list the restaurants that have been shut down and where you can find the trio of Jamie's Italians that will still be trading.
Jamie’s Italian restaurants that are set to close:
Birmingham
Brighton
Cambridge
Cardiff
Edinburgh
Glasgow
Guildford
Leeds
Liverpool
London (Islington)
London (Covent Garden)
London (London Bridge)
London (Piccadilly)
London (Victoria)
London (Westfield White City)
London (Westfield Stratford)
Manchester
Nottingham
Oxford
York
Other closures from Oliver's restaurant empire:
Barbecoa (One New Change shopping centre, London)
Fifteen (Hoxton, London)
Restaurants that are still trading:
Jamie’s Italian (Gatwick North, London)
Jamie’s Italian Coffee Lounge (Gatwick North, London)
Jamie Oliver’s Diner (Gatwick South, London)
Restaurants unaffected by the administration process:
Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall and Jamie’s Italian International are also still trading and have not been part of the administration process.