Has your local Jamie's Italian closed? Here is the full list

All but three Jamie's Italian restaurants have closed after the chain called in administrators, with 1,000 staff made redundant.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said he was "devastated" over the move and tweeted to express his sadness, thanking those who "put their hearts and souls into this business over the years".

On Tuesday, officials at KPMG released a list of 22 branches closing with immediate effect.

The three remaining restaurants to stay open will continue to trade but could also be at risk if no buyer is found for the business.

Other restaurants in Oliver's empire that have also closed include Barbecoa and Hoxton.

Here we list the restaurants that have been shut down and where you can find the trio of Jamie's Italians that will still be trading.