Whitney Houston hologram tour planned

Whitney Houston is to return to the stage as a hologram to tour with her original backing singers. Credit: PA

In the world of entertainment it seems death is no longer an obstacle to staging a comeback. Seven years after her death at the age of 48, Whitney Houston is to return to the stage as a hologram to tour with her original backing singers. Base Hologram, the company behind the laser show extravaganza is also behind the postponed Amy Winehouse hologram tour. In a statement, the company promised the show would be an “awe-inspiring live theatrical concert that will celebrate her amazing life, work and everlasting legacy”.

Whitney Houston pictured in 2008 at a pre-Grammy party at the Beverley Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles. Credit: PA

Houston will appear as a 3D hologram, with recordings of her vocals backed by a live band. No dates or locations have yet been announced. However fans appear divided over the plans judging by comments made online following the announcement. Ms Houston is regarded as one of the most awarded female artists of all time according to Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time with 200 million records sold worldwide. The star was found dead in the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California in February 2012 . The coroner's report showed the 48-year-old had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use given as contributing factors.

Whitney Houston performing at the 1999 Brit Awards, in the London Arena. Credit: PA