WW2 D-Day plane heading to France for anniversary after it was nearly scrapped to pieces

A World War II aircraft that took part in the D-Day invasion is returning to Europe – but it was nearly scrapped before anyone realised what it really was.

Found in Wisconsin and restored, the C-47 named That's All, Brother will drop paratrooper re-enactors over the French coast in June, 75 years after the 1944 landings.

Air Force historians found the plane in an aviation graveyard and verified its existence through military and Federal Aviation Administration records before it could be torn apart.