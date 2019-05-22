Andrea Leadsom resigns over new Brexit offer

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Romilly Weeks

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom has resigned, saying in a letter to Theresa May: "I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result". The Brexit supporter told the PM her new Brexit offer doesn’t restore sovereignty to the UK and that she can't countenance a second EU referendum. She also cited a breakdown of collective responsibility as another of her reasons for stepping down. Mrs Leadsom said she was "proud" to have served in Theresa May's Government since 2016, and had stayed in the Cabinet to "shape and fight for Brexit" despite some "uncomfortable compromises along the way". But she said: "I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result." Mrs Leadsom said she did not believe that the UK will be "truly sovereign" through the deal proposed, and said a second referendum would be "dangerously divisive".

Explaining the timing of her decision to resign on the eve of polling day in the European elections, Mrs Leadsom said: "I considered carefully the timing of this decision, but I cannot fulfil my duty as Leader of the House tomorrow, to announce a Bill with new elements that I fundamentally oppose. "I fully respect the integrity, resolution and determination that you have shown during your time as Prime Minister. "No one has wanted you to succeed more than I have, but I do now urge you to make the right decisions in the interests of the country, this Government and our party." Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson criticised Mrs Leadsom's decision to step down on the eve of the European elections, calling it a "slap in the face" for her Tory colleagues.

He tweeted: "I accept that she may want to go but to do it the night before an election looks odd. "It's also a slap in the face to Tory party members who are working hard to get their candidates elected tomorrow." Without a leader of the House Mrs May will not be unable to table her newly revised Withdrawal Agreement Bill, however it was already expected to be defeated. ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand says Mrs Leadsom's resignation means Mrs May will have "to resign by time MPs return from recess, at the very latest". Her resignation came as Mrs May faces growing pressure to quit amid a backlash over her last-ditch effort to get a Brexit deal through.

Support for Theresa May is fading quickly among Conservatives. Credit: PA

The PM will meet Sir Graham Brady, the representative of Tory backbench MPs, on Friday for a meeting which could seal her fate. She has previously agreed to set out the timetable for the contest to replace her after a crunch vote on her Brexit deal, widely expected on June 7. That deadline appears to have been brought forward with the announcement she will meet Sir Graham, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, the day after polling day for the European elections, which are expected to be disastrous for the Conservatives. Sir Graham told reporters: "I will be meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday following her campaigning in the European elections tomorrow and following that meeting I will be consulting with the 1922 executive." He said the executive discussed "all sorts of things" in the meeting.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, will meet Theresa May on Friday. Credit: PA

A Downing Street spokesman has reacted to the resignation. They said: "Andrea Leadsom has served with distinction and great ability as a member of the Government, and the Prime Minister is grateful for all of her work. "We are disappointed that she has chosen to resign, and the Prime Minister remains focused on delivering the Brexit people voted for."

Will anyone else resign?

Rumours had been circling in Westminster on Wednesday that Mrs Leadsom could quit after she and a number of other Brexit-supporting colleagues in the so-called Pizza Club were absent for the start of Prime Minister’s Questions. Mrs Leadsom’s resignation will spark fears in Downing Street that others could follow suit, and eyes will be firmly on the likes of Brexiteer Cabinet ministers including Liam Fox, Penny Mordaunt, Michael Gove, and Chris Grayling.

What happens to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill now?