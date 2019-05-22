Sir Philip Green's CVA plan runs into trouble

Sir Philip Green's plan to revive his Arcadia business is just a few hours old but it's already in trouble.

The Pensions Regulator has decided that the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) he has published doesn't pass muster.

"We do not consider the proposals are sufficient to ensure that members of the scheme are adequately protected," it stated tonight.

On the face of it Green's promise to pay £100 million of his family's money into the two schemes, which support 9,000 people, sounds generous.

But it simply offsets a reduction in contributions from the company itself.

The schemes, which are running a deficit of £750 million, are left no better off.