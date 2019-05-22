Arcadia plans to shut 23 stores as Sir Philip Green launches restructuring proposal

The Arcadia Group has confirmed plans to shut 23 stores, including Topshop branches. Credit: PA

Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has confirmed plans to shut 23 stores, putting 520 jobs at risk. Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Topshop and Topman stores have been earmarked for closure as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA). The retail group's proposals will also see rent cut at another 194 outlets. All of the retailer's 11 Topman and Topshop stores in the US are also set to close.

Arcadia chief executive Ian Grabiner said: "Against a backdrop of challenging retail headwinds, changing consumer habits and ever-increasing online competition, we have seriously considered all possible strategic options to return the group to a stable financial platform. "This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business. "We will ensure all potentially affected colleagues are kept fully informed as we seek approval from our creditors on today's CVA proposals." As part of the plan, Lady Green, wife of Sir Philip and ultimate owner of Arcadia, has offered landlords a 20% stake of any proceeds if the group is eventually sold. Lady Green will also inject £50 million of equity into the business, on top of £50 million she had already loaned the company.

Arcadia directors will meet creditors at meetings on June 5 to seek approval for the proposals - 75% of creditors will have to approve the plans. Daniel Butters, partner at Deloitte, said: "These CVAs will provide a stable platform for Arcadia's experienced and committed leadership team to implement its turnaround plan and ensure the long-term sustainability of the group." Speculation began early this year that Sir Philip would look to either sell off the company or close stores.

