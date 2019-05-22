Boy, 11, dies after falling ill at primary school in west London

A boy has died at a primary school in west London after falling ill.

Police were called to the Cherry Lane School in West Drayton at 11.50am on Wednesday.

The boy was taken to a west London hospital but was pronounced dead at 1.33pm.

The boy's next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, Cherry Lane School said: "Out of respect for the bereaved parents and their relatives, and following advice from the police, we have not made a statement following today's tragedy.

"Our priority is to support the emotional well-being of our pupils, following the events of today. There will be a letter uploaded to the website and sent home tomorrow."

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although at this early stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.

“Officers are liaising with the school and local partners. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11:34am to reports of a person unwell on Sipson Road, West Drayton.

"We sent an incident response officer, three medics in cars, an ambulance crew and an advanced paramedic to the scene.

"Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of medics, a person died."