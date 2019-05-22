Thousands of jobs at risk as British Steel to go into insolvency

The move threatens to create more uncertainty for workers at the company's plants in the UK. Credit: ITV News

Thousands of jobs are at risk as British Steel is set to go into insolvency today, sources have told the Press Association. The move threatens to create more uncertainty for workers at the company's plants in the UK, in particular Scunthorpe, where more than 4,000 people are employed. Greybull Capital, who own British Steel, have been seeking financial support from the Government, said it faced a number of Brexit-related issues.

British Steel workers could face losing their jobs. Credit: PA

The general secretary of the Community trade union, Roy Rickhuss, said this must be used as an "opportunity to look for an alternative future". He said: "It is vital now that cool heads prevail and all parties focus on saving the jobs. "In these very difficult circumstances we know the workforce will continue to fight for the business as they have done for so many years. "We would urge the management, contractors, suppliers and customers to support them in that fight for the future."

Workers at the plant face an uncertain future as the company is set to enter administration. Credit: ITV News

Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said it would "fight to secure the future of the company". Mr Turner also called on the Government to bring British Steel under public ownership until a feasiable buyer could be found. He said: "While Greybull cannot be allowed to walk away scot-free and must be held to account for its stewardship of Britain's second largest steelmaker, ministers cannot wash their hands of the Brexit farce and ongoing uncertainty that has placed the company in difficulty.

The British Steel plant in Scunthorpe has around 4,000 employees. Credit: PA