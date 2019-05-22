Record fine for gas company Cadent after supply failures

Gas network company Cadent has been hit with a record breaking fine and must pay a total of £24 million and set up a £20 million community fund after three “serious” customer failures.

Energy regulator Ofgem said Cadent had admitted all three failings, and the regulator’s investigation was now closed.

Thousands of residents in blocks of flats served by Cadent were left without gas for longer than they could have been, while others did not receive the required compensation, the regulator said.

The company also had no records of 775 high-rise blocks of flats in its gas network.

Ofgem said Cadent had committed to an improvement plan after the regulator’s intervention and would also set up a £20 million fund to support vulnerable consumers.

The company will also double the statutory compensation payments, at an estimated cost of £6.7 million, for customers who unexpectedly lose their gas supply for longer than 24 hours over the next two years.

Ofgem said it became aware in 2018 that Cadent was increasingly leaving residents in blocks of flats without gas for longer than necessary, for example during pipe repairs.