Children in poorest areas ‘more likely to be injured in road accident’

Children in the poorest areas of Scotland are about three times more likely to be injured in a road accident than those in the richest parts, according to research by a charity.

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans Scotland said its analysis highlights a “double injustice” hitting the country’s poorest communities.

It has called for a range of measures to address the problem, including better pavements and pedestrian crossings, safer cycle routes and lower speed limits.

The findings are being presented at the Scottish Transport Applications Research conference taking place on Wednesday.

The results show that the risk for a person aged 16 and under, travelling on foot or on a bike, of being involved in a traffic accident increases as areas become more deprived.

Those in the 20% most deprived areas were found to be more than three times as likely to be involved in an incident than children in the 20% least deprived areas.

Maps showing clusters of accidents have been published by the charity.