Disabled people facing longer waits for suitable homes, new figures suggest

The number of disabled people on housing waiting lists has risen by almost 80% in the last two years, new research suggests. At least 17,444 people are currently waiting for housing suitable for their disabilities, up 79.58% from the 9,714 reported in a similar study in 2017. The average wait for an appropriate home ranges from four days in West Dunbartonshire to 6,193 days in Edinburgh.

The figures were obtained by freedom of information requests by the Scottish Conservatives, who say they are proof Scotland has a “housing crisis”. Scottish Conservative shadow social security secretary Michelle Ballantyne said: “The SNP pretends to be sincere when it comes to helping people with disabilities. “But these facts expose the reality of the situation. “Not only are there far too many disabled people waiting for the right housing, that number has nearly doubled in just the last two years. “It proves the SNP has taken its eye off the ball domestically and allowed a housing crisis to affect the country’s most vulnerable people. “The Scottish Government clearly isn’t giving councils the resources they need to address this problem.”

