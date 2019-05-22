EU elections: key timings

Here are the key timings for the declaration of the UK’s results in the European parliamentary elections. All times are approximate.

– 10pm, Sunday May 26

Results can be officially declared on Sunday May 26 from 10pm onwards.

In most areas of the UK, votes will have been counted earlier in the day and the results passed to one of the regional declaration centres.

Once final checks and calculations have been completed, the returning officer at the declaration centre will then announce the result for their region.

– 10.30pm

North East England is expected to be the first region to declare. The result in 2014 came at 10.15pm.

Three seats are up for grabs in the North East, two of which are being defended by Labour and one by the Brexit Party.

If Labour loses one or both of its seats, it could signal a collapse of the party’s support in its former northern heartlands.

– 11pm

Yorkshire & the Humber (six seats) is likely to be the second region to declare.

Labour and the Conservatives are each defending two seats here.

South West England (six seats) could also declare around this time, where the Greens will be hoping to hold on to a seat and maybe pick up a second.

The Brexit Party will be looking to increase its current tally of one seat in the region, possibly at the expense of the Conservatives.