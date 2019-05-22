Female-voiced AI assistants reinforce gender bias – UN study

AI virtual assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant reinforce gender stereotypes which portray women as “subservient” by relying on female voices, a UN report has said.

The UNESCO paper criticised voice-powered digital speakers and devices for making it appear that women are “obliging, docile and eager-to-please helpers, available at the touch of a button or with a blunt voice command like ‘hey’ or ‘OK’.”

Most well-known AI speakers currently on the market use a female voice to respond to owners – at least by default – including Amazon’s Alexa, the Google Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana.

Apple’s Siri uses a male voice in Arabic, British English, Dutch and French.

The research goes on to state that these assistants hold no power regardless of the tone or hostility of the command, which “reinforces commonly held gender biases that women are subservient and tolerant of poor treatment”.