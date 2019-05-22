Former doctor unveils jewellery range inspired by DNA

A former doctor has unveiled jewellery which depicts thousands of years of human genetic code, as part of an exhibition. Allison Meighan was inspired to produce the work by her own personal illness which forced her to retire after more than 30 years of practising medicine. The 60-year-old from Broughty Ferry near Dundee instead turned her attention to surgically digitalising thousands of mitochondrial DNA components and using modern 3D printing techniques to fuse them into jewellery.

Her creations are now to be showcased at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and Architecture Degree Show. Dr Meighan said: “I think it’s particularly important in this day and age to know where you come from, especially when there are those who are keen to point out how different we are. “In comparing our 16,700 strand-long DNA code with our ancestors, you quickly see that there are only 37 points of difference, meaning we are 99.98% the same as we were 10,000 years ago. “Humans are more alike than we are different.” Dr Meighan’s retirement was forced upon her due to a pituitary tumour which left her with chronic vestibular migraine and fatigue.

