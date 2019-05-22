Hunt for driver after pensioner left seriously injured in ‘nonsensical attack’

A pensioner was left unconscious and with a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone following a "nonsensical" attack in London.

The 80-year-old man was walking with his wife along Parish Lane in Penge, south-east London, when he was assaulted.

Scotland Yard said the couple had almost been hit by a silver car as they crossed the road at about 7.50pm on April 21 and that the driver had been involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.

After narrowly-avoiding the car, the pensioner walked away, police said, but the suspect pulled over, got out of the vehicle and chased the man before shoving him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.