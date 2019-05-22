- ITV Report
Is your local Topshop or Dorothy Perkins closing? Here is the full list
Businessman Philip Green is set to shut 23 Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Topshop stores as part of a rescue plan.
The closures, which fall under his Arcadia group, put 520 jobs under threat.
Rents will be cut at another 194 stores.
It is another blow to the tycoon, who this month lost his Sunday Times Rich List billionaire status.
Ian Grabiner, chief executive of Arcadia Group, called the steps "tough but necessary" to mend the business.
The company also plans to shut all its 11 Topshop and Topman stores in the US.
Here is a full list of the stores to close.
Arcadia stores set to close:
Aberdeen: Dorothy Perkins, Burton
Ashton under Lyne: Topshop, Topman
Bedford: Topshop, Topman
Bluewater: Miss Selfridge
Cheshunt: Outfit
Cork: Dorothy Perkins, Evans
Dublin: Evans, Wallis
Dublin: Topshop, Miss Selfridge
Dublin: Topshop, Topman
Dublin: Wallis
Fareham: Topshop, Topman
Galway: Miss Selfridge
Glasgow: Burton, Topman
Luton: Topshop, Topman
Newcastle upon Tyne: Outfit
Nuneaton: Topshop, Topman
Reading: Dorothy Perkins, Burton
Salisbury: Topshop, Topman
Southend: Miss Selfridge
Stirling: Dorothy Perkins, Burton
Swindon: Dorothy Perkins, Burton
Swindon: Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Evans
York: Dorothy Perkins, Burton