Is your local Topshop or Dorothy Perkins closing? Here is the full list

23 Arcadia stores from Topshop to Dorothy Perkins will close. Credit: PA

Businessman Philip Green is set to shut 23 Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Topshop stores as part of a rescue plan.

The closures, which fall under his Arcadia group, put 520 jobs under threat.

Rents will be cut at another 194 stores.

It is another blow to the tycoon, who this month lost his Sunday Times Rich List billionaire status.

Ian Grabiner, chief executive of Arcadia Group, called the steps "tough but necessary" to mend the business.

The company also plans to shut all its 11 Topshop and Topman stores in the US.

Here is a full list of the stores to close.

Arcadia stores set to close:

Aberdeen: Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Ashton under Lyne: Topshop, Topman

Bedford: Topshop, Topman

Bluewater: Miss Selfridge

Cheshunt: Outfit

Cork: Dorothy Perkins, Evans

Dublin: Evans, Wallis

Dublin: Topshop, Miss Selfridge

Dublin: Topshop, Topman

Dublin: Wallis

Fareham: Topshop, Topman

Galway: Miss Selfridge

Glasgow: Burton, Topman

Luton: Topshop, Topman

Newcastle upon Tyne: Outfit

Nuneaton: Topshop, Topman

Reading: Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Salisbury: Topshop, Topman

Southend: Miss Selfridge

Stirling: Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Swindon: Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Swindon: Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Evans

York: Dorothy Perkins, Burton