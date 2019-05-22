Is your local Topshop or Dorothy Perkins closing? Here is the full list

Businessman Philip Green is set to shut 23 Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Topshop stores as part of a rescue plan.

The closures, which fall under his Arcadia group, put 520 jobs under threat.

Rents will be cut at another 194 stores.

It is another blow to the tycoon, who this month lost his Sunday Times Rich List billionaire status.

Ian Grabiner, chief executive of Arcadia Group, called the steps "tough but necessary" to mend the business.

The company also plans to shut all its 11 Topshop and Topman stores in the US.

Here is a full list of the stores to close.