Kirk can be model for debating divisive issues, says First Minister

The Church of Scotland can provide a model of how to debate potentially divisive issues, Nicola Sturgeon will tell senior religious figures.

Addressing the Kirk’s General Assembly in Edinburgh, the First Minister will praise the Church for its ability to create consensus rather than division in these debates.

She will also credit the Kirk for encouraging co-operation between different faiths.

Ms Sturgeon will say: “The Church of Scotland has been at the centre of Scottish public life for generations and helped to re-establish the Scottish Parliament.

“The 1989 Assembly endorsed the Claim of Right for Scotland and passed a resolution calling for the creation of a democratically elected assembly.

“During that process, the Church facilitated and encouraged dialogue on potentially difficult and divisive issues.

“The manner in which the Assembly conducts itself is a model of how big issues can be debated in a way which builds consensus rather than creating division.

“I particularly applaud the encouragement of interfaith co-operation.

“At a time when intolerance and bigotry seem to be on the rise in some parts of the world, it is important that the major faiths in Scotland stand together in solidarity.”