Love Island contestants to receive 14 months of support after show, ITV says

ITV has outlined new procedures for producers of Love Island to follow. Credit: ITV

Love Island broadcaster ITV has outlined changes to procedures it will follow for contestants taking part in the next series, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions after their time on the show. Enhanced psychological support, more detailed discussions with contestants around the potential impact of the programme on their lives, and bespoke training for all Islanders on social media and financial management will be among the key changes. There will also be a proactive aftercare package to extend support to all those who take part in the programme, which sees young singletons living in a villa together in Majorca in a bid to find love and win a cash prize, after it has ended. ITV's changes on the aftercare given to contestants comes after it was called into question by viewers and MPs, and has since heightened following the death of The Jeremy Kyle Show participant Steve Dymond. The show has since been pulled from its schedule permanently and the episode featuring Mr Dymond did not air.

ITV's popular reality series Love Island is set to return in June. Credit: ITV

Outlining its duty of care to Islanders, ITV said: "We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails. "Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part." Participants who appear in the forthcoming series would be given at least eight therapy sessions upon returning home, and contact with each Islander will last for 14 months after the series in which they appeared has ended, ITV said. A psychological consultant will be engaged throughout the whole series, from pre-filming to aftercare, and each contestant will be assessed on a psychological and medical level by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and through a discussion with each Islander's GP to check medical history. Those wishing to take part in the series have also been told they need to consider how appearing on the programme could change their lives, and are advised to work through the decision-making process with their loved ones.

Caroline Flack has confirmed she will take part in the forthcoming series. Credit: ITV

Before broadcast, ITV says it will:

Have a psychological consultant engaged before, during and after production.

Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and discussion with each Islander’s own GP to check medical history.

Potential Islanders will be required to fully disclose any relevant medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

Conduct detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear.

Cast will be told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them.

Senior members of the production team on the ground have received training in Mental Health First Aid.

A welfare team solely will be dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after.

After broacast, ITV will support contestants with:

Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.

A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be provided to each Islander when they return home.

Proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months up until the end of the next series. This means contact with the Islander will last for 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable.

Islanders will be encouraged to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.