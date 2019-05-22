M&S reveals 10% fall in profits due to falling sales amid overhaul

Retail giant Marks & Spencer has posted a 10% drop in annual profits due to falling sales across its clothing arm and food halls as a sweeping overhaul takes its toll.

The high street bellwether posted underlying pre-tax profits of £523.2 million for the year to March 30, down from £580.9 million the previous year.

Boss Steve Rowe said there were “green shoots” of a turnaround, but added that performance was not consistent and had been hit by its store closure programme and wide-ranging revamp plan.

The group warned that it remained in the “difficult early stages” of its turnaround and progress will largely not come until the second half of 2019-20.