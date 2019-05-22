Parents of ‘Jihadi Jack’ sent him money for his ‘grand adventure’, court told

Video Report by Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

The parents of a young man dubbed Jihadi Jack sent him money after he embarked on a “grand adventure”, a court has heard. Muslim convert Jack Letts left his home in Oxford in 2014 aged 18, the Old Bailey heard. There were “happy exchanges” with his supportive parents John Letts and Sally Lane who appeared to take the view that Jack was on a “grand adventure”, prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said.

Sally Lane and John Letts arrive at the Old Bailey. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The couple allegedly ignored warnings of their son’s behaviour and sent or tried to send him a total of £1,723 between September 2015 and January 2016. At the time, they knew or had reason to suspect that Jack had joined Islamic State in Syria, the court heard. Organic farmer Mr Letts, 58, and Ms Lane, 56, of Chilswell Road, Oxford, have denied three charges of funding terrorism. Opening their trial, Ms Morgan said the pair were not terrorists and had never been in trouble with police before. She said it was inevitable jurors would have “sympathy” for them as parents but added that terrorism laws were there for the “greater good”.