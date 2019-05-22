Road-rage killer Kenneth Noye to be freed from prison

Kenneth Noye is to be released from prison after 19 years inside. Credit: PA

Road-rage killer Kenneth Noye is to be released from prison after the Parole Board concluded he is suitable to return to the community. The 71-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years in 2000. He stabbed 21-year-old Stephen Cameron to death on an M25 slip road in Kent in 1996. Noye went on the run after the killing and was arrested in Spain in 1998. He first became eligible to be considered for release in April 2015.

Noye stabbed 21-year-old Stephen Cameron to death in 1996 Credit: family handout/PA

In 2017, the Parole Board recommended Noye be transferred to “open conditions”. The board has now directed his release, following an oral hearing earlier this month. A spokesperson for the Parole Board said its "decisions are solely focused on whether someone would represent a significant risk to the public after release. “The panel will have carefully looked at a whole range of evidence, including details of the original evidence and any evidence of behaviour change. “We do that with great care and public safety is our number one priority.”

Noye was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years in 2000. Credit: PA

Noye, who is currently at Standford Hill open prison in Kent, is expected to be released within weeks. Licence conditions that he will have to adhere to were set out by the Parole Board and include:

To comply with requirements to reside at a designated address, be of good behaviour and report as required for supervision or other appointments;

To comply with "other identified limitations" concerning contacts, activities, residency and exclusion zones;

To continue to address "defined areas of risk".