The Queen visits replica Sainsbury's store for retailer's 150 anniversary

The Queen has taken a tour of a 1860s style Sainsbury's store as part of the retailer's 150th birthday celebrations.

Her Majesty was pictured in a mock-up outlet in London's Covent Garden, near the location of the brand's first shop, on Wednesday morning.

Wearing a light green coat, she was greeted by Lord Sainsbury, a descendant of John James and Mary Ann Sainsbury who founded the now household name.

The Queen was shown a demonstration of how a self-service check out works, but didn't have a go at trying the till herself. With a smile on her face, she joked with staff if it was possible for people to cheat the machine.