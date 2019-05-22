Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head at Prime Minister's Questions

On Tuesday, Mrs May outlined a number of alterations to her Withdrawal Agreement Bill - including the possibility of another referendum - in a bid to get support for her deal.

Theresa May will launch her final pitch for her Brexit deal in the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions.

However the reaction to her proposals has been mixed, with a number of Conservative backbench MPs refusing to back her.

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to question Mrs May about her altered Brexit deal as the pair clash during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Conservative leader said she has met Labour's demands in an altered deal, although it remains unlikely that she has won round the leadership on the opposition benches.