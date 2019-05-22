Theresa May resists pressure to quit tonight, writes Robert Peston

I am told, in completely unambiguous terms by a source very close to the prime minister, that there will be no statement from Theresa May tonight on anything - either setting out timetable for her departure or agreeing to pull the vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

"Why would we do any of that the night before an election?" said the source.

But in a way this planned silence is more amazing than if she were making a statement.

That's because several members of the Cabinet have told me in no uncertain terms that they expected her to set out her timetable for departure tonight.

The gap between the PM and her Cabinet is wider than for any Cabinet in modern history and no minister thinks she can remain in office for more than a few days.