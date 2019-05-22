Tory Brexiteer David Davies called a liar by Leave supporter during TV interview

In the footage, the woman calls him a “traitor” when he tells her he is pro-Brexit but voted for Theresa May’s deal.

MP for Monmouth David Davies was speaking to BBC Wales about a rise in abuse against MPs when he was confronted by the woman.

A Conservative Brexiteer has been accused of being a liar and a traitor by a Brexit-supporting member of the public as he gave a television interview.

“You are a liar. You did not vote to leave,” she says.

“Shame on you. You’re a traitor,” she adds.

“You should feel uncomfortable. You’ve betrayed 17.4 million people.”

Speaking to the camera, Mr Davies, who has started wearing a body camera to and from Parliament in response to intimidation, says: “And that’s what you put up with when you’re out here all the time.”

Welsh Assembly member Alun Davies re-tweeted the video clip and praised the politician for how he handled the incident.

“But we also need a conversation about how we can disagree with each other, have a serious debate and rebuild our politics. In Wales and the UK,” he added.

The Monmouth MP replied saying he “100%” agreed.