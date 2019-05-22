Trump to meet Varadkar in Ireland during Europe trip

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ireland while on a visit to Europe in June, a White House spokesman has said. Mr Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a “bilateral meeting” on June 5 in Shannon. The trip has already been subject to reported controversy over the venue of the talks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar invited Donald Trump to meet him in Shannon Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The president’s visit to Ireland is set to be largely private, with Mr Trump expected to base himself at the golf resort he owns in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Rumours of a disagreement have been reported that focus on whether the meeting with Mr Varadkar would take place on Mr Trump’s property at Doonbeg – the president’s apparent preference – or on more neutral ground. Irish authorities reportedly preferred nearby Dromoland Castle.

Donald Trump owns Doonbeg golf resort on the west coast of Ireland Credit: Niall Carson/PA

But Simon Coveney, Ireland’s deputy premier, said reports of a stand-off over locations were exaggerated and not true. On Monday, it was reported that Mr and Mrs Trump would join the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for afternoon tea while on a three-day visit to the UK, which begins on June 3. The couple will also be guests of the Queen.

The ‘Baby Trump’ blimp flown by protesters during Donald Trump’s 2018 visit to the UK Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA