Using a mobile phone while shopping increases bills by 41%, study finds

Using a mobile phone on a trip to the supermarket pushes up shopping bills by 41% on average, a study has found. The research, by the University of Bath, found shoppers move round stores at a lower pace when they use their phones to keep up with messages, social media or calls. They also wander along more aisles and come across extra products with each second spent on their phone equating to an estimated extra 20-40p at the checkout. Shoppers in one study added 45% more items to their basket while using a phone, while those taking part in a second study added 58% more.

Dr Carl-Philip Ahlbom wearing the eye-tracking glasses in a supermarket Credit: University of Bath/PA

This is believed to be because using a phone distracts people from their planned shopping lists and so-called autopilot shop, where consumers take a routine path to their regular items. Looking at an increased amount of items may jog their memory about things they have run out of, or simply inspire them to make extra purchases. Dr Carl-Philip Ahlbom, of the University of Bath’s School of Management, said: “Retailers have tended to worry that when shoppers use their mobiles it’s distracting them from spending money, so we were amazed to find completely the reverse effect. “The findings were very clear – the more time you spend on your phone, the more money you’ll part with. “So if you’re trying to budget, leave your phone in your pocket. It’s not the phone itself that causes more purchases, but its impact on our focus. “On the plus side, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing for shoppers. “Taking a slower and more scenic journey can remind you of products you’d forgotten you needed, and it can introduce you to items that might make for a more inspiring menu. “Shoppers are very habitual creatures, most of us vary our purchases by less than 150 items a year, so maybe you can thank your mobile for freshening things up.”

The glasses tracked eye movements as shoppers made their way round the supermarket Credit: University of Bath/PA