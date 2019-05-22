- ITV Report
What the papers say – May 22
The Prime Minister features on many of the front pages on Wednesday after setting out last-ditch plans to get a Brexit deal through Parliament, while the collapse of Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain also makes headlines.
The Times reports that dozens of MPs have rejected Theresa May’s “new Brexit deal” and denounced it as “irresponsible”.
The PM faced calls to resign immediately after putting the prospect of a second referendum on the table, the Daily Telegraph says.
The Guardian calls it a “desperate” final attempt to break the impasse over Brexit and says her plan appeared to have backfired.
The Sun echoes this sentiment, reporting that Mrs May is facing a new coup.
And the Daily Express says the PM took her “ultimate Brexit gamble” by offering MPs a vote on a second referendum.
The i runs with the headline “Another fine mess”, while the Metro says Mrs May began losing support from her own side within minutes of setting out her plans in a speech.
The Financial Times leads on Brexit but also features Jamie Oliver on the front page after his restaurant group went into administration.
The Daily Mail brands it a “kitchen nightmare” for the celebrity chef.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror has produced a special “next generation” edition, which leads on cyber-bullying.