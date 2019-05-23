- ITV Report
About 100 firefighters tackle huge warehouse blaze in north London
About 100 firefighters have been tackling a warehouse fire in north London.
The London Fire Brigade said it was called to the unit on Garman Road in Tottenham at 12.10am on Thursday.
Fifteen fire engines were sent to the blaze that had spread through the whole of the single-storey building.
Locals were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the volume of thick black smoke being created by the inferno.
Station manager Mike Cotton, who is at the scene, said: "Firefighters are working hard to bring the blaze on the industrial estate under control.
"The fire is not affecting any residential properties."